Retail marks milestone: Storefronts peddling services overtake those selling clothes and other goods

Shoppers walk through the King of Prussia mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Does it ever feel like your neighborhood strip centers are transforming into endless rows of nail salons, pizza joints and gyms?

If you are thinking it, you likely are not imaging it. These storefronts are popping up all over — in malls, downtown and throughout suburbia.

The number of service-based retailers — a category that includes a Dave & Buster's entertainment venue, a local spa and nail salon operator or a Cheesecake Factory restaurant — surged 20.5% from 2002 to 2017, totaling 1.2 million spaces, a new report from commercial real estate services firm JLL found. Retailers selling goods — such as a Gap or Victoria's Secret — fell 4.5% to 1.1 million shops during the period.

Taking those shifts into account, service tenants now make up 52.6% of America's retail space, while companies focused on selling goods account for 47.4% of space, JLL said. In 2002, retailers selling products made up 53.2% of physical retail, it said. But that number has been shrinking ever since.

The growth in service-based businesses "will plateau at some new percentage," said James Cook, director of retail research at JLL. "But [retail] is not going to go back to the way it was."

"We are looking to services to be the occupiers," he added.