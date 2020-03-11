'Thank God this didn't start in India': Jim O'Neill praises China's coronavirus response

Jim O'Neill, the chair of U.K. think tank Chatham House, on Wednesday commended the "fast, aggressive" Chinese response to the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting western countries should follow suit.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday, the former Goldman Sachs chief economist said the virus had "brought out the best and worst of the Chinese model."

On one hand, O'Neill said the dominance of President Xi Jinping and the diminished responsibility of officials in Wuhan, where the virus originated, may have enabled COVID-19 to initially spread quicker.

"That said — and it's often like a lot of other things when China got hit with a crisis over the last 30 years — once they realized the scale of it, the system seems to be capable of dealing with it pretty quickly, relative to other places, and pretty decisively," he added.

Chinese authorities shut down vast swathes of the country's travel infrastructure and industrial production last month, causing a profound short-term shock to the Chinese and global economy. However, new cases of the virus in greater China have now slowed to a trickle, while Italy deals with a rapid escalation in new infections and a spiking death toll.