US coronavirus cases surpass 1,000, Johns Hopkins University data shows

COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,000 in the United States on Tuesday as the new flu-like coronavirus sweeps across the country.
As of late Tuesday evening, there were at least 1,020 cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The virus is now present in at least 35 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost half of all U.S. cases are in Washington state, California and New York, where the governors have all declared states of emergency to free up funding for communities battling outbreaks.
At least 28 people have died in the U.S. due to the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was reported in Washington state in January.
There were just over 100 confirmed cases in the U.S. on March 4, according to the World Health Organization. Since then, the virus has spread rapidly from the U.S. epicenter in Washington state across the country.
State officials have criticized the federal response, particularly with regard to the U.S. capacity to test for the virus. The tests were initially marred by quality control issues, delaying testing for Americans who were or thought they were infected and prompting some states such as New York to seek emergency approval to use their own test kits.
Lack of funding has hampered the federal government's response to the outbreak, the Director of the CDC Robert Redfield told lawmakers Tuesday.
"The truth is we've under-invested in the public health labs," Redfield said. "There's not enough equipment, there's not enough people, there's not enough internal capacity, there's no search capacity."
The Trump administration has enlisted private companies to help cut the difference. The CDC is partnering with Integrated DNA Technologies to manufacture the tests under a CDC contract. IDT is partnering with commercial labs, including LabCorp and Quest, for the testing.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
— CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace, Noah Higgins-Dunn, Lauren Hirsch, Yelena Dzhanova and Jennifer Elias contributed to this report.