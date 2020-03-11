US coronavirus cases surpass 1,000, Johns Hopkins University data shows

COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,000 in the United States on Tuesday as the new flu-like coronavirus sweeps across the country.

As of late Tuesday evening, there were at least 1,020 cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The virus is now present in at least 35 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost half of all U.S. cases are in Washington state, California and New York, where the governors have all declared states of emergency to free up funding for communities battling outbreaks.

At least 28 people have died in the U.S. due to the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was reported in Washington state in January.

There were just over 100 confirmed cases in the U.S. on March 4, according to the World Health Organization. Since then, the virus has spread rapidly from the U.S. epicenter in Washington state across the country.