Watch live: House Oversight committee holds hearing on coronavirus preparedness and response

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on the country's preparedness and response to the coronavirus outbreak that has swept across the nation.

Speakers include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, CDC Director Robert Redfield, and Terry Rauch, director of the defense medical research and development program program for the National Institute of Health.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At least 29 people in the U.S. have died after contracting the virus. Almost half of all U.S. cases are in Washington state, California and New York, where the governors have all declared states of emergency to free up funding.

Globally, there are more than 119,000 confirmed cases and at least 4,291 deaths, according to JHU.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.