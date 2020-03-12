'A Quiet Place Part II' delays March release due to coronavirus pandemic

"A Quiet Place Part II" is the latest Hollywood film to push its global box office release amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," writer and director John Krasinski said in a statement Thursday. "Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that."

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie ... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we can all see it together," he said. "So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"

The film was expected to hit theaters on March 20.

"A Quiet Place Part II" is the much anticipated sequel to Krasinski's directorial debut "A Quiet Place," which introduced moviegoers to a world in which deadly, but blind creatures hunt based only on sound. It is being distributed by Paramount Pictures.

The film, which had a budget of only $17 million, went on to make more than $340 million at the global box office, as moviegoers flocked to cinemas to experience the thrilling film on the big screen and in large groups. "A Quiet Place" also featured Krasinkski's wife, actress Emily Blunt, in a leading role alongside deaf teen actress Millicent Simmonds and a young English actor named Noah Jupe.

This is the third Hollywood film to push its release date in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sony Pictures delayed "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway" and MGM and Universal moved the release date for the James Bond film "No Time to Die."

While "Peter Rabbit 2" and "No Time to Die" have new release dates — Aug. 7 and Nov. 25, respectively — Krasinkski did not provide a new date for "A Quiet Place Part II."

To prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, public health officials have been urging people to avoid large gatherings. In places where there have been clusters of cases such as San Francisco and the Seattle area, large events have been banned.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal and CNBC. Universal is releasing "No Time To Die" internationally while MGM handles the domestic release.