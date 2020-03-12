Japan and South Korea drop more than 4% each as Dow enters bear market; WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

Asia stocks fell sharply in morning trade on Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged into bear market territory overnight as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 4.32% in morning trade while the Topix index fell 3.94%. South Korea's Kospi also plummeted 4.99%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia dropped, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 4.79%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also fell 2.88%.

Mainland Chinese stocks were lower in early trade, with the Shanghai composite declining about 1.2% and the Shenzhen component down around 1.5%. The Shenzhen composite shed 1.318%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 2.91% lower.

U.S. President Donald Trump gave an address on Thursday night Eastern Time to announce measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. That included a ban on travelers to the United States from Europe for the next 30 days.

Trump also announced that he would ask Congress for legislative action to provide payroll tax relief, as well as other measures for several groups impacted by the virus.

That comes after the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on Wednesday.

"We're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear."