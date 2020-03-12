ECB's Lagarde walks back comments which caused Italian bond yields to spike

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde told CNBC Thursday that her institution was "fully committed to avoid any fragmentation" in bond markets, walking back comments made earlier during a press conference in Frankfurt.

The ECB kept rates unchanged but unveiled a new round of stimulus in an attempt to limit the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Speaking in a press conference after the rate decision, Lagarde said she was "not here to close spreads" in regards to the sovereign debt markets. A spread refers to the difference in yields between two bonds from different euro zone governments. The spread between German and Italian yields, for example, is used as a fear gauge by market participants in times of financial stress.

The central bank has lent cash to governments across the euro area for the last decade in order to combat a debt crisis that began in 2011.