Italy locked down — in pictures

Hannah Miller and Adam Jeffery
Key Points
  • The entire country of Italy is shut down as it attempts to slow the coronavirus outbreak and stem a rising death toll. 
  • The Italian government announced new restrictions Wednesday, closing all nonessential shops and services aside from supermarkets and pharmacies.
  • With 12,462 cases and 827 deaths, Italy is the worst-hit nation outside China, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The entire country of Italy has shut down as it attempts to slow the coronavirus outbreak and stem a rising death toll.

The Italian government announced new restrictions Wednesday, closing all nonessential shops and services aside from supermarkets and pharmacies. With 12,462 cases and 827 deaths, Italy is the worst-hit nation outside China, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The lockdown bans public gatherings and restricts travel only for urgent work situations, emergencies and health reasons.

With the restrictions in effect until April 3, schools and universities remain closed, but public services are still in place. Industrial production is also ongoing with safety measures in place to protect workers from getting sick. However, the country's tourism industry is at a standstill with closed landmarks and canceled flights, and there are concerns that the virus' impact on travel could extend to the summer tourist season.

Though Italy has third-largest economy in the euro zone, it is also laden with debt and had experienced financial struggles prior to the outbreak. JPMorgan now expects Italy's economy to contract 7.5% in the first quarter from the previous quarter. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday that the government is putting aside additional funds to fight the outbreak, boosting spending to 25 billion euros ($28.3 billion).

"At this moment the whole world is certainly looking at us for the numbers of the contagion. They see a country that is in difficulty, but they also appreciate us because we are showing great strictness and great resistance," Conte said in a Facebook address.

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant in St. Mark's Square in Venice

An employee of the municipal company Veritas sprays disinfectant in public areas at St. Mark's Square, as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 in Venice on March 11, 2020, a day after Italy imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people Tuesday to control the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus.
Marco Sabadin | AFP | Getty Images

A tourist wearing a mask in front of the Coliseum in Rome

A man wearing a protective mask passes by the Coliseum in Rome on March 7, 2020 amid fear of Covid-19 epidemic.
Alberto Pizzoli | AFP | Getty Images

The Vatican broadcasts the pope's Sunday prayers live

A couple takes selfie pictures in front of a screen live-broadcasting Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus prayer on St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on March 8, 2020, after millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy as the government approved drastic measures in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus that is sweeping the globe.
Alberto Pizzoli | AFP | Getty Images

Trevi Fountain in Rome, usually packed with tourists, stands empty

The Trevi Fountain is closed for visitors in Rome, Italy on March 10, 2020, within the measures taken following the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
Baris Seckins | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Nearly deserted Piazza Navarro in Rome

A man sits on a bench at a deserted Piazza Navona in central Rome on March 12, 2020 in Rome, as Italy shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 827 in the the country in just over two weeks.
Vincenzo Pinto | AFP | Getty Images

A worker deep cleans a Trenord train at Porta Garibaldi train station in Milan

MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 04: A utility service worker, wearing a face mask, deep cleans a Trenord train as a measure to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 (aka Coronavirus) at Porta Garibaldi train station on March 04, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Across Italy 2.502 people were infected by the novel Coronavirus so far.
Emanuele Cremaschi

An almost empty British Airways passenger plane flies from Milan to London.

An almost empty British Airways passenger plane flies from Milan to London on March 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Laurel Chor | Getty Images

The Spanish Steps sit empty in Rome

A general view shows the deserted Spanish Steps in central Rome on March 12, 2020 in Rome, as Italy shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to halt the spread of a coronavirus.
Vincenzo Pinto | AFP | Getty Images

Masked revelers take part in the 'Plague Doctors Procession' on St. Mark's Square in Venice 

Masked revellers take part in the "Plague Doctors Procession" on Saint Mark Square in Venice on February 25, 2020, during the usual period of the Carnival festivities which have been cancelled following an outbreak of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in northern Italy.
Andrea Pattaro | AFP | Getty Images

Italy has ordered shops and restaurants to close

A waiter closes a pizza shop due to few tourists attraction at 6 pm. in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2020.
Riccardo De Luca | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Medical staff use thermometers during checks at the border crossing with Italy in Vrtojba, Slovenia

Medical staff use thermometers during checks for coronavirus (COVID-19) at the border crossing with Italy in Vrtojba, Slovenia, March 11 , 2020.
Borut Zivulovic | Reuters

A woman walk across the deserted Vittorio Emanuele II galleria shopping mall in Milan

A general view shows a woman walk across the deserted Vittorio Emanuele II galleria shopping mall on March 10, 2020 in Milan.
Miguel Medina | AFP | Getty Images

Retail stores ordered to close in Rome

Closed commercial stores in Rome after the latest provisions of the Italian Government for Coronavis emergency.
Marco Ravagli | Barcroft Studios | Getty Images

Soldiers patrol past an empty restaurant in the Trastevere district of Rome 

Soldiers patrol past an empty restaurant in the Trastevere district of Rome on March 10, 2020. Italy imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people on March 10, 2020 to control the deadly coronavirus.
Alberto Pizzoli | AFP | Getty Images