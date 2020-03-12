NYC declares state of emergency, de Blasio says coronavirus 'could easily be a 6-month crisis'

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in the city on Thursday, saying the coronavirus outbreak "could easily be a a six-month crisis." Large venues like Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden will likely be closed for months to try to contain the fast-spreading, he said. "The last 24 hours have been very, very sobering," de Blasio said at a press conference. "Yesterday morning seems like a long time ago. We got a lot of information in the course of a day yesterday and a lot changed then, then last night it just seemed the world turned upside down in the course of just a few hours." The declaration gives the city a vast range of new authority, including the power to establish curfews, shut down public transit, close public spaces, ration goods, impose price restrictions or suspend alcohol sales, he said. The city now has 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 42 of them reported in the last 24 hours, he said. More than 1,780 people are under voluntary quarantine in the city, with an additional 29 people under mandatory quarantine, he said. By next week, the number of cases in the city is projected to rise to 1,000, he said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to the media during a press conference at City Hall on January 3, 2020 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

"I don't think for most of us who even have been in public life a long time we've seen a situation quite like this where we receive extraordinary new information on what now feels like an hourly basis so we're constantly making adjustments," de Blasio said. The mayor told New Yorkers to expect "major changes" from day-to-day because there's a pattern of "extraordinary information" coming in every day that's it forcing city officials to make tough new decisions every day. He said a full quarantine of the city, similar to measures taken in China to stem the outbreak there, "will degrade people's lives" and is "unrealistic." De Blasio also said he's going to "fight tooth and nail" to keep schools open. "Kids need meals and parents need a place for them to go," he said. He authorized 10% of the city's workforce, 35,000 people, to work from home "in short order." Another 20% of the city's employees will be working on a staggered schedule. Earlier in the day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of 500 or more people across the state "for the foreseeable future." He said the state is likely to see a similar spread of COVID-19 as China, South Korea and Italy, where the new coronavirus has millions of people under lockdown and has shuttered commerce.

A man wears a medical mask on the subway as New York City confronts the coronavirus outbreak on March 11, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images