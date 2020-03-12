Working from home actually makes you better at some tasks and worse at others—here's what you need to know

As companies around the world are forced to telecommute amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are grappling with the reality of working from home for extended periods of time.

Everyone seems to have strong feelings about "WFH" life.

And the truth is, it's much more complicated than just laptops and video conferencing. For instance, what does working from home do to your performance, productivity and creativity?

There's research on that, and it suggests that working from home actually makes you better at some tasks, and worse at others.

For instance, a 2012 study found that people performed "dull" tasks better in a controlled cubicle setting than they did in a less-structured remote environment.

The reason? If you're in a less-structured environment, but you're faced with a boring assignment, ordinary distractions (like walking your dog, doing your laundry or watching TV) seem more interesting, Glenn Dutcher, assistant professor at Ohio University who has studied the effects of telecommuting on creativity and productivity, tells CNBC Make It.

Productivity can also suffer, but not for the reasons you might think.

When a team works from home, everyone contributes less (even those in the office), simply because they believe they're going to be less productive, Dutcher says. He also sees a sort of "free rider" affect: Nobody wants to be the one person still performing while others try to coast on their hard work.

On the flip side, the 2012 study also found that when faced with a creative task, people were more productive working from home. Other research suggests that structure kills creativity.

So if you're working from home, there are a few things you can do to optimize your performance.