Coronavirus grinds the sports world to a halt: Here's what's canceled

A view of the empty AmericanAirlines Arena before the start of an NBA basketball regular season game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Miami.

The sporting world is feeling the weight of the COVID-19 outbreak that's spread from China to most countries around the world, infecting well over 100,000 people and killing nearly 5,000 globally so far.

This week, few industries were left untouched by the virus, which the World Health Organization has officially declared a global pandemic. The outbreak sent global stock markets spiraling, the U.S. implemented sweeping travel restrictions on European countries and companies have been forced to cancel conferences around the world.

Cities and countries have issued quarantine orders, shuttered school districts and banned large gatherings in an attempt to curb the spread of the fatal virus.

And now, sports leagues are ceasing competition, including all four major and active U.S. leagues.

Marty Conway, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, called the past two days of reckoning throughout sports "unprecedented."

Conway, who spent time at AOL and served as a special advisor to former MLB Commissioner Peter Ueberroth, said the coronavirus' impact on sports is "like a combination of 9/11 and when Magic Johnson was diagnosed with HIV."

"In the Magic experience, from what I recall, there was just so much uncertainty and the ability to comprehend what does this mean for players, fans, officials — people that would come in contact with someone with HIV," Conway said. "And there was enormous uproar, obviously, pre-social and digital media. But it was enormous."

He said it's that element of uncertainty about COVID-19 — as well as the potential severity of it — that makes this unprecedented in U.S. sports. In the U.S., the virus has infected more than 1,323, according to Johns Hopkins University, and killed at least 38.

"And then you had the post-9/11 conditions when everybody's question was: 'What's the right thing to do?' Is the right thing to play or not to play?" he said. "That's why, for me, this was unprecedented, because you had such an unusual mix of ingredients, never before coming together. This is truly the 'Black Swan' event for sports."

Here are some of the leagues that announced disruptions this week: