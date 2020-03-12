'I think I have coronavirus': Symptoms to watch, when to call a doctor, getting tested—and what to expect overall

What are the main symptoms of COVID-19?

When should I see a doctor?

The CDC recommends calling your doctor if you develop any of the main symptoms, and have been in close contact with an infected person or recently traveled to an area with widespread of COVID-19. If you have symptoms of severe illness (i.e., high or very low body temperature, shortness of breath, confusion or feeling you might pass out) and are a high-risk individual, you should seek medical care in an emergency department. The CDC advises calling ahead before going to a doctor's office or emergency room. Tell them about your symptoms and recent travels so they can prepare for your arrival. You may be asked to wear a face mask to avoid infecting others.

How do I get tested for COVID-19?

If your doctor thinks a test is appropriate, based on the most recent CDC guidelines, he or she can request a test. However, since the breadth of testing capacity is still unclear, there's no guarantee you'll get one right away. In February, under mounting pressure from state and local officials, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the types of labs that could run COVID-19 tests, allowing private national labs like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp to start testing. (As of March 10, 2020, at least 78 state and local health labs in the US have testing capacity, according to Association of Public Health Laboratories.) Testing involves taking samples from the nose and mouth or, for seriously ill patients, the lungs. Timing for test results will vary depending on the lab. For some, like the Stanford Health Care Clinical Virology Laboratory, results can take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours.

What if I test positive?

For the most part, the CDC suggests: Staying at home (except to get medical care). Restrict activities outside of home. Avoid public places (i.e., work or school) and public transportation (i.e., trains, buses, ride-sharing services and taxis).

When can I go back to work?

If you're sick, the CDC advises staying home from work until at least 24 hours after your fever — 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) or greater — is gone. Your employer may have a pandemic preparedness plan in place, so make sure you speak with your supervisor about your options. (For more information, here's the CDC's Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers.)

Is there a treatment or vaccine available for COVID-19?