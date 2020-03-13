5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday the 13th

1. Dow to bounce after worst day since 'Black Monday'

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 12, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Dow futures, reversing overnight losses, were pointing to a 900-point advance at Friday's open after Wall Street suffered its worst session since the "Black Monday" stock market crash in 1987. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday lost over 2,350 points or nearly 10% — pushing further into a bear market, down more than 28% from its Feb. 12 closing high. The S&P 500 tanked 9.5%, joining the Dow in bear market territory and officially ending the longest bull market ever. From its financial crisis low on March 9, 2009 to its all-time high close of 3,386 on Feb. 19, the S&P 500 had gained 400%. But since last month's record, the index lost nearly 27%. A bear market is defined by a decline of at least 20% from recent 52-week highs.

2. Fed meets next week with high expectations for rate cut

Goldman Sachs expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates a full 1% at next week's March meeting. Such a move would take the key fed funds overnight lending rate to a financial crisis low range of 0%-0.25%. Near-zero rates began in December 2008 and remained there for seven years. On Thursday, stocks briefly pared some of their losses after the Fed said it would take a series of moves to add up to $1.5 trillion into the financial system. Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper told CNBC's Scott Wapner that the Fed should launch temporary and targeted measures, such as buying mortgages and treasuries, to relieve some of the stress in the markets.

3. From sports to theme parks to Broadway, cancellations mount

4. Trump won't be tested for coronavirus; Trudeau's wife gets it

A photo showing a Brazilian government official (r) posing for a photo next to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-A-Lago has tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump won't be tested for coronavirus after meeting with a Brazilian official who tested positive over the weekend. An Australian official with the coronavirus met with Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire, has tested positive. "Following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being," according to statement from the prime minister's office. Justin Trudeau is in "good health with no symptoms," the statement said. Gregoire Trudeau had recently returned from a speaking engagement in London and began exhibiting "mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever" late Wednesday.

5. Biden vs. Sanders on stage Sunday and at the polls Tuesday