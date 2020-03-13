Cryptocurrencies see $93.5 billion wiped off value in 24 hours as bitcoin plunges 48%

Cryptocurrencies took a battering following a global sell-off in stocks, with bitcoin seeing a near 40% plunge.

The market capitalization, or total value of the entire cryptocurrency market plummeted around $93.5 billion in the space of 24 hours as of 10:07 a.m. Singapore time, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.

Bitcoin was down 48% from 24 hours before at 10:24 a.m. Singapore time at $4,001.60, according to data from Coindesk.

The fall in cryptocurrency markets comes amid a broader sell-off in equities as governments worldwide continue to grapple with the new coronavirus that's spreading rapidly across the world. The number of global cases has now exceeded 128,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2,352.60 points lower, or 9.99%, its worst drop since the 1987 "Black Monday" market crash. That selling spilled over into Asia on Friday morning, where stock markets in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong saw heavy losses.