Your favorite TV shows may still be on the air now, but new episodes could be delayed as coronavirus shuts down production

K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart star in the CW's "Riverdale." CW

Your favorite TV shows may still be on the air now, but as the coronavirus pandemic causes productions to halt, new episodes could be delayed. And no studio has been immune. From traditional cable programs and networks to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, television production has been halted or, if the show was filmed in front of a live audience, altered. "They all suffer from a drought of content in the pipeline and that is extremely dangerous for content producers who need to hang on to users and their recurring attention," Eric Schiffer, CEO and chairman of Patriarch Organization Reputation Management Consultants, said. While streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+ could see a bump in subscriptions as more people spend time at home, eventually these content producers will run out of new programs, he said. "At some point Netflix doesn't have content in its pipeline it will lose subscribers." On traditional cable channels and networks there is a fear that a lack of new content, compounded with sports leagues suspending their seasons, will result in advertisers pulling out. Schiffer foresees a rise in content being created on social media and YouTube. While production companies may not be able to film, people will be able to shoot small videos in their homes. "This is going to bring greater attention to social media influencers and content creators on YouTube and elsewhere who are able to create content," he said. "Many will look to this form of entertainment, and that's going to serve YouTube and a lot of content creators, absolutely." Here are the TV shows that have suspended production or opted not to have a live audience present during tapings.

'Riverdale'

Warner Bros. pulled the plug on the CW show "Riverdale" after a member of program's production crew came into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. "Riverdale" was in the process of shooting its fourth season in Vancouver. "We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," Warner Bros. said in a statement.

'Grey's Anatomy'

Out of an abundance of caution, the ABC show "Grey's Anatomy" has postponed production of its 16th season. "We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves," executive producers of the show said in an email to cast and crew. "This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50." "Grey's Anatomy" has reportedly shot 21 of its planned 25 episodes already.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Disney+'s Marvel show "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" has halted production in Prague and in Atlanta, Georgia following concerns over the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The show previously saw production interrupted in January when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake stopped production in Puerto Rico.

Marvel Studios

'The Morning Show'

Media Res, the studio behind the Apple TV+ show "The Morning Show" announced that season two production on the series would take a two-week hiatus. "In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show," Michael Ellenberg, CEO and founder of Media Res, said in a statement.

'The Good Fight'

CBS All Access' legal drama "The Good Fight" has suspended production of its upcoming fourth season.

'Grace and Frankie'

"To ensure the safety of our cast and crew," Skydance Television said the final season of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" had been halted.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda star in "Grace and Frankie" on Netflix. Netflix

'Dynasty'

Filming on the set of the CW show "Dynasty" has also been suspended.

'Bull'

CBS series "Bull," which has aired 16 episodes of its fourth season so far, has decided to stop production on the show for now.

Dick Wolf TV series

NBC has shut down production on 'Law & Order: SVU," as well as "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D" "The safety and health of our cast, crew and employees is our top priority," NBC said in a statement. "Where possible, we are pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, following which we will reassess and determine an appropriate start date. In some cases, we are accelerating plans to wrap up physical production." Another NBC show "New Amsterdam" has also seen delays.

'NCIS'

Shooting of "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: New Orleans" have been halted.

'Russian Doll'

Although not yet in production, Netflix series "Russian Doll," which is heading into its second season, will not begin shooting.

'The Flash'

The CW superhero series has shut down production due to concerns over coronavirus. "The Flash" unit manager Brent Crowell announced the suspension in amemo to cast and crew.

'Carnival Row'

Amazon's "Carnival Row," which was filming in Budapest, has halted production on its second season, star Orlando Bloom said on Instagram. Bloom said he was being sent home to the U.S.

NBC's late-night shows

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" had previously said they would continue production, but without a live-studio audience. However, both late-night programs have now suspended production ahead of their previously scheduled hiatus during the week of March 23. "The Kelly Clarkson Show," a daytime talk show, has also been suspended temporarily.

Comedian Seth Meyers during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on November 18, 2019 NBC

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" shuttered production ahead of its previously scheduled hiatus. CBS said in a statement that the show had "postponed production on the three original episodes scheduled for next week, which lead into a previously scheduled hiatus. We will continue to monitor the situation closely with plans to return on Monday, March 30."

'The Wendy Williams Show'

"The Wendy WIlliams Show" has ceased production, but will air repeat episodes for the time being.

'Ellen'

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted that her daytime talk show would be shot without a studio audience. "To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry," she wrote. "But I'm doing this for the health of my fans, my staff and my crew."

ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES -- "Say Whaat Women Want" Episode 209 -- Pictured: Ellen DeGeneres -- NBC

'The Price is Right'

Production on the day-time game show "The Price is Right" has halted, as the show relies heavily on having in-studio guests participate in the game. For similar reasons, "Card Sharks," another Fremantle game show, which was supposed to return to ABC's lineup in the summer, has also been suspended.

"America's Got Talent' & 'Family Fued'

Live audiences for the Fremantle series "America's Got Talent" and "Family Fued" have been suspended. "Due to the ongoing global situation around Covid-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences," the company said in a statement.

'Real Time with Bill Maher'

The HBO late-night series will no longer have a live in-studio audience starting March 13.

'Survivor'

The 41st season of CBS's "Survivor" has been delayed. The new season was set to begin shooting in Fiji at the end of March.

'The Amazing Race'