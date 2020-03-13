France shuts schools as coronavirus spreads, hopes to avoid becoming the next Italy

This photograph taken on March 12, 2020, shows a screen broadcasting the declaration of France's President Emmanuel Macron, made from The Elysee Palace in Paris, about the situation of the COVID-19 outbreak.

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked global leaders to act together to combat the coronavirus, as the country strives to contain its outbreak.

France has 2,284 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the second highest in Europe, after Italy, where more than 12,000 people have been infected. However, health officials have warned that France could face a surge in cases similar to what has been experienced in Italy, where the country remains in national lockdown.

"We are only at the beginning of the epidemic. Everywhere in Europe it is accelerating," Macron said in a televised address Thursday.

France is closing all schools and universities from Monday and stepping up funding to help businesses, "whatever the cost," Macron said.

French health officials have said there are increasing numbers of patients arriving in hospitals with severe respiratory infections, the Financial Times reported.

During his speech, Macron called upon world leaders to join forces to contain the virus. "Being divided won't allow us to respond to what's a global crisis," he said.

The French leader is due to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday. The call comes after the White House announced a 30-day travel ban from France and 25 other European countries.

European Union officials have criticized Trump's "unilateral" decision. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told CNBC Thursday that diseases are not "aware of borders," suggesting that the virus will spread further, despite Trump's travel ban.