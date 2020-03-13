Pelosi says Democrats and White House reach a deal on coronavirus relief bill

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

House Democrats and the Trump administration reached agreement on a coronavirus response package Friday after a day of grueling negotiations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act," she wrote to Democrats after hours of back-and-forth with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The House aims to pass the proposal Friday to blunt the economic damage of the global pandemic. The Senate left Washington for the weekend and will not have a chance to approve it until next week. It is unclear if the GOP-held chamber will pass the bill, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was not directly involved in the talks.

Pelosi said the legislation includes:

Free coronavirus testing for all who need it, including those without insurance

Up to two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave

Stronger unemployment insurance for furloughed workers

Buttressing SNAP and other food programs for school children and seniors

More money for Medicaid, the joint federal and state insurance program for low-income Americans

The speaker announced the deal only about two hours after Trump indicated he would oppose it. On an earlier conference call, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also told GOP members he did not yet support the legislation.

As the overarching provisions described by Pelosi appear to match the developing agreement she described Thursday night, it is unclear exactly what made the White House back the bill later Friday. Pelosi and Mnuchin had 13 separate conversations throughout the day, the last at 5:48 p.m. ET after Trump's Rose Garden news conference, according to Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill.

Trump took his own steps to try to mitigate damage on Friday as he faces backlash for his administration's response to the crisis. He declared a national emergency, said he would temporarily waive the interest on federal student loans and directed his administration to buy oil for its strategic reserve.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

