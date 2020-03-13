Trump says he will 'most likely' be tested for coronavirus

President Donald Trump shakes hands with supporters upon arrival at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, March 9, 2020 in Orlando, Fla.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will "most likely" be tested for coronavirus – minutes after he said that he will not take any precautionary measures following his close contact at Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian official who was diagnosed with the disease.

Trump, who said earlier this week that he was "not concerned" about his exposure to people who may be at risk of transmitting the disease, made the comments at the White House after declaring a national emergency.

Over the weekend, Trump met at his Florida resort with a delegation of Brazilian officials, including the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, and its press chief, Fabio Wajngarten.

Brazil later revealed that Wajngarten had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The White House said at the time that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the U.S. response to the virus and was also at Mar-a-Lago, did not need to be tested.

Bolsonaro did receive testing, however. He announced Friday morning that he had tested negative for the virus.

Asked in the Rose Garden on Friday afternoon if he planned to take precautionary measures, Trump said, "No."

"No symptoms whatsoever," Trump said. "We had a great meeting with the president of Brazil, Bolsonaro."

"As you know, he tested negative, meaning nothing wrong this morning and we got that word too," Trump added. "Because we did have dinner with him, we were sitting next to each other for a long period of time."

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.