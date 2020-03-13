Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Nike, Morgan Stanley, JetBlue & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Apple to overweight from equal weight.
  • UBS downgraded United Airlines and JetBlue to neutral from buy.
  • Bank of America lowered its price target on Boeing to $180 from $360.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Kraft Heinz to neutral from sell.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Campbell Soup to sell from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Lululemon, Nike, and Foot Locker to hold from buy.
  • Northland upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to outperform from market perform.
  • JPMorgan lowered its price target on Disney to $140 from $170.
Shoppers pass in front of an Apple Inc. store at The Mall at Short Hills shopping center on Black Friday in Short Hills, New Jersey, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Wells Fargo upgraded Apple to 'overweight' from 'equal weight'

Wells Fargo upgraded the tech giant and said it sees a "compelling" risk/reward.

"We're upgrading Apple to Overweight; maintain PT at $315 (19x EV/EBIT on C2022 est.) While it is still admittedly difficult (impossible) to gauge the fundamental impact Apple may realize from the COVID-19 outbreak, at current levels we think shares offer a compelling risk / reward for long-term patient investors (see risk / reward scenario on pg. 3). Put simply, over the next 12-24 months (i.e., valuation based on C2022 est.) we think Apple can drive EPS back to $15/sh.+ (we now model C2022 EPS at $15.87/sh.) and sustain +$40B/annum FCF."

Read more about this call here.

UBS downgraded United Airlines and JetBlue to 'neutral' from 'buy'

UBS downgraded the two stocks as the coronavirus are causing airlines to cut capacity.

"Following the latest round of updates by airlines execs and incremental overnight transatlantic restrictions announced, we updated our estimates/price targets and also lowered our Buy ratings on JBLU and UAL to Neutral.  Capacity cut commentary by airline CEOs was welcomed as grounding for some assumptions, but the true grounding seems impossible with govt restrictions for containment incremental to their commentary less than 48hours later.  (We are looking for 2Q industry capacity down 10%+.) We remain in the early days of fundamental pressures being built into estimates."