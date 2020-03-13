Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Nike, Morgan Stanley, JetBlue & more

UBS downgraded the two stocks as the coronavirus are causing airlines to cut capacity.

"Following the latest round of updates by airlines execs and incremental overnight transatlantic restrictions announced, we updated our estimates/price targets and also lowered our Buy ratings on JBLU and UAL to Neutral. Capacity cut commentary by airline CEOs was welcomed as grounding for some assumptions, but the true grounding seems impossible with govt restrictions for containment incremental to their commentary less than 48hours later. (We are looking for 2Q industry capacity down 10%+.) We remain in the early days of fundamental pressures being built into estimates."