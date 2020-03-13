Skip Navigation
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people are working remotely with new coworkers: their pets

Twenty20

This month, many companies have been switching to online formats for their employees, opting for remote work to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

While employees adjust to working from home, many are discovering that even though they're out of the office, they still have "coworkers" to keep them company throughout the day: their pets. And they've taken to social media to introduce them.

Some workers joke that their new coworkers remind them to practice good hygiene, such as covering their mouths when they cough.

Others kid that their pets will make useful assistants to help them stay on task. 

But for some, these lovable office assistants might be more of a hindrance than a help.

