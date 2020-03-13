These sectors beat the market once a recession starts, Morgan Stanley says

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 10, 2020.

With the coronavirus pandemic leading to widespread cancellations of events and more Americans staying at home, the U.S. may already be in a recession, Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson said in a note to clients on Friday.

"We assume that if the economy goes into a recession, historians will tell us it started in February or March," Wilson said.

Once a recession starts, not all sectors of the stock market tend to recover in the same way, according to research by Morgan Stanley.