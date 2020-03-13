Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says White House and Congress close to getting coronavirus bill done

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Friday the White House and Congress are nearing a deal on stimulus and that the administration is committed to doing whatever it takes to spark the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He did not provide specifics, though he mentioned previous statements from President Donald Trump advocating for a payroll tax holiday that could last through the end of the year.

"I think we're very close to getting this done," Mnuchin said in a "Squawk on the Street" interview. "The president is absolutely committed that this will be an entire government effort, that we will be working with the House and Senate."

He also promised that the administration, working with the Federal Reserve, will take aggressive measures to make sure businesses have access to capital.

"There will be liquidity available," Mnuchin said. "Whatever we need to do, whatever the Fed needs to do, whatever Congress needs to do, we will provide liquidity and this will be an entire whole-of-government approach led by the president."