Trump will hold a press conference at 3 pm ET to discuss coronavirus response

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists while hosting Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office at the White House March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump said he will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ET Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference is set to occur shortly after Trump is scheduled to meet at the White House with major laboratory company executives about the response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC earlier Friday the White House and Congress are nearing a deal that would provide stimulus to the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I think we're very close to getting this done," Mnuchin said in a "Squawk on the Street" interview.

"The president is absolutely committed that this will be an entire government effort, that we will be working with the House and Senate."

As of Friday, there were more than 135,000 known cases of coronavirus globally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

There also were nearly 5,000 known deaths from the virus world wide.

In the United States, there are at least 1,700 known cases, with at least 40 deaths tied to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.