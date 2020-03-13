Watch live: New York Gov. Cuomo holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected at least 328 people in the state as of Thursday.

On Thursday, Cuomo announced a ban on gatherings of 500 or more people across the state "for the foreseeable future" as health officials try to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has spread to 44 states. Large venues in New York City, like Barclays and Madison Square Garden, will also likely be closed for months.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Thursday, which gives the city a vast range of new authority, including the power to establish curfews, shut down public transit, close public spaces, ration goods, impose price restrictions and suspend alcohol sales, he said.

Globally, there have been more than 135,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 4,977 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

