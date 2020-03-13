Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has infected more than 135,000 people and killed at least 4,977 worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The virus shuttered commerce across China and is hitting corporate earnings. It sent global stock markets spiraling, manufacturing slowed as factories close their doors and companies have been forced to cancel planned events around the world.

WHO officials declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on Wednesday.

"In the past two weeks the number of cases outside China has increased thirteenfold and the number of affected countries has tripled," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said after declaring the virus a pandemic. "In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher."

