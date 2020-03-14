Coronavirus live updates: Florida cases increase, Apple shuts stores outside China

Twenty/20

This is CNBC's 24-hour blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This live blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 147,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

Global deaths: At least 5,539, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

U.S.cases: At least 2,174, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

U.S. deaths: At least 47, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

8:44 am: Restaurants, cafes and concert venues are getting pummeled

Servino Ristorante, an upscale Italian restaurant in Tiburon, California, is a short drive or ferry ride from San Francisco, where scores of software and internet companies have emerged over the past decade. Normally the 42-year-old restaurant, with picturesque views of the Bay, benefits from the thriving local tech economy. But with companies including , and instructing their employees to amid concerns about the spreading coronavirus, Servino has to figure out how to survive a looming crisis. Corporate events in the banquet hall have all been canceled, said Natale Servino, general manager of the family-owned business. And there's been a big dip in diners coming in from San Francisco. For people with full-time salaried jobs that come with health coverage and paid leave, the current state of affairs is very inconvenient, and many retirement accounts are looking scary. But for those working at businesses like Servino, who are facing either dramatically reduced income or the prospect of having to find childcare should their kids' school close, the potential impact of the coronavirus is dire. It may be hard to pay rent or put food on the table. —Ari Levy

8:30 am: Hospitals are canceling elective surgeries to make space for a potential flood of patients

Tufts Medical Center in Massachusetts started calling patients earlier this week to reschedule elective procedures, such as knee and hip replacements and even annual physical exams, so it could prepare for an influx of patients with coronavirus. "As we began to see that we were going to face a significant issue with the pandemic, we started to look at what we could do to slow down the cases with social distancing," explained the health system's CEO Michael Apkon by phone. "We also saw a reality of limited stock, including personal protective equipment, across the industry," he continued. Hospitals in the U.S. are facing mounting pressure to stop performing elective and non-urgent procedures, which represent a major chunk of their annual revenues. Public health officials fear that if these surgeries continue, they'll sap important supplies and resources that might be needed for the most serious coronavirus cases. — Christina Farr

4:37 am: Florida reports 25 new cases and 1 additional death

Florida said there were 25 new people who tested positive for the coronavirus, and one additional death. "One Orange County, FL resident tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling and has died in California," the health department tweeted. According to the latest data from the health department, at least 3 Florida residents have died from the flu-like disease that has spread rapidly across the world. —Joanna Tan

2:55 am: Apple to temporarily shut all stores outside Greater China

Apple will be temporarily closing its stores outside Greater China until Mar. 27 but its online stores will still be open. In a tweet, CEO Tim Cook said that "we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19." He added that the iPhone-maker will also be committing $15 million to help with the recovery As of Friday, all of Apple's stores in China were set to open after the outbreak forced a prolonged closure of its retail locations. The U.S. technology giant has 42 stores in China and while all have opened their doors, some are operating on limited hours. —Joanna Tan

12:56 am: House passes relief bill, sending it to Senate

The House passed a coronavirus relief plan early Saturday after hours of talks between Democrats and the Trump administration on how to blunt the economic damage of the global pandemic. The chamber approved the 110-page bill to provide relief to consumers and workers walloped by the outbreak less than an hour after text was released. The measure passed in an overwhelming 363-40-1 vote. The legislation now heads to the Senate. The upper chamber left Washington for the weekend and will not have a chance to approve it until next week. (See updates at 7 p.m. ET and 7:50 p.m. ET) —Jacob Pramuk

12:15 am: White House physician says Trump shared table with guest who tested positive