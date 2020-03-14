Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House doctor says

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists while hosting Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office at the White House March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the White House physician.



Trump opted to take the test after the press secretary for Brazil's president tested positive for the virus. Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary at Mar-a-Lago. Bolsonaro said Friday that he tested negative for the virus.

Trump had said earlier Saturday that he had taken a test for the coronavirus and was awaiting results. He said he had decided he would do so after a press conference Friday, in which he was pressed on whether he would take a test. One reporter asked whether he was being "selfish" by not getting tested – even when other administration officials advised self-isolation after exposure to an infected person.

"I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested," Trump pushed back.

According to the note from the White House physician, "last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed."

"This evening," the White House physician said, "I received confirmation that the test is negative."

The White House physician added that he has been in "daily contact" with the Center for Disease Control and White House Coronavirus Task Force.

"We are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation," he said.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that he has not yet been tested, but would consider doing so.

"I'm going to speak immediately after this press conference with White House physician's office," Pence said. "Mrs. Pence and I would be more than happy to be tested."

Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement that temperature checks are now being performed on individuals in close contact with the Trump and Pence. This includes members of the media who attended the news conference.

Several members of Congress, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, have gone into self-isolation after exposure to people with confirmed cases of the virus. Actor Tom Hanks and Utah Jazz basketball player Rudy Gobert have also tested positive.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus. The prime minister has shown no symptoms but both are in isolation.

CNBC's Jesse Pound and Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report