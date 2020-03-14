White House taking temperature checks for people near Trump and Pence in coronavirus precaution

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) speaks as US President Donald J. Trump (R) and other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force listen during declaration a national emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, United States on March 13, 2020.

The White House is taking new precautions to prevent the virus from spreading to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, according to a statement from Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," Deere said.

The temperature checks are also being given to members of the press. A member of the White House health team took the temperatures of reporters gathered for a briefing with Pence on Saturday, and one member of the press was turned away because his temperature was too high.

Trump said Friday that he will "most likely" be tested for the virus and do so "fairly soon" after declaring the outbreak a national emergency. However, he also said that he will not be taking precautionary measures despite having close contact at Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian official who has tested positive for the virus.

The president said he is currently not experiencing symptoms from the virus and has been consulting with White House doctors.