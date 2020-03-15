JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and other major banks suspend stock buybacks due to pandemic

The Financial Services Forum, which includes some of the biggest banks in the United States, announced Sunday that its members would stop stock buybacks through the second quarter of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The group — which includes JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and two other banks — said in a statement that the pandemic was an "unprecedented challenge."
"The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for the world and the global economy and the largest U.S. banks have an unquestioned ability and commitment to supporting our customers, clients and the nation," the forum said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.