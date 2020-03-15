Nike is closing all of its stores in the US because of the coronavirus outbreak

Nike is closing all of its stores in the U.S., along with other parts of the world, to try to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the company said Sunday morning.

Its locations across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will close from Monday through March 27, the company said.

Workers will still be paid in full during this time off, a spokeswoman confirmed to CNBC.

Meantime, Nike is still keeping open its stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in "many other countries," the company said, based on daily assessments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nike joins a growing list of companies taking similar measures. Retailers including Patagonia, Apple, Warby Parker, Urban Outfitters, Glossier and Allbirds are shutting their stores in the U.S. Walmart and Lululemon are among the retailers that are limiting store hours. In Italy and France, all non-essential retail has been ordered to be shut down.

Nike had 384 retail stores in the U.S., including Converse and its outlet locations, at the end of 2019, according to SEC filings. Internationally, it had more than 750 locations.

There have been more than 156,000 cases of the new coronavirus reported globally, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, with at least 5,833 deaths.