Stock futures drop — hit 'limit down' — even as Fed slashes rates; Dow futures off 1,000 points

Traders work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.

Stock futures plunged Sunday night even after the Federal Reserve embarked on a massive monetary stimulus campaign to curb slower economic growth amid the coronavirus outbreak. While the central bank's actions may help ease the functioning of markets, many investors said they would ultimately want to see coronavirus cases peaking and falling in the U.S. before it was safe to take on risk and buy equities again.

Stock market futures hit "limit down" levels of 5% lower, a move made by the CME futures exchange to reduce panic in markets. No prices can trade below that threshold, only at higher prices than that down 5% limit.

Dow Jones Industrial average futures were off by more than 1,000 points, triggering the limit down level.

"The Fed blasted its monetary bazooka for sure," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "This better work because I don't know what they have left and no amount of money raining from the sky will cure this virus. Only time and medicine will."

The Fed cut interest rates down to basically zero, their lowest level since 2015. The U.S. central bank also launched a massive $700 billion quantitative easing program. President Donald Trump said he was "very happy" with the announcement, adding: "I think that people in the markets should be very thrilled."

"This, coupled with an important fiscal package, should help cushion the economic downside from the virus' effect on economic activity," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "It's going to be positive, but the market is at the mercy of the virus and at the mercy of whether the containment policies work."

The Fed's announcement came after they issued another emergency rate cut earlier this month. It also comes on the heels of the market's biggest one-day gain since 2008, with the major averages all surging more than 9% on Friday.

But the weekend's news about the coronavirus outbreak was not helping sentiment. U.S. cases have jumped to at least 2,952 and deaths to at least 57, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Dow and S&P 500 both fell more than 8% last week along with the Nasdaq Composite, tumbling into bear market territory. A bear market is usually defined on Wall Street as a decline of at least 20% from a high.