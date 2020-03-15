Treasury yields fall after Fed cuts rates and launches new quantitative easing program

A trader sits on the the financial floor at the CME Group Inc.'s Chicago Board of Trade in Chicago, Illinois, U.S..

Treasury yields fell Sunday night after the Federal Reserve issued cut rates and launched a new quantitative easing program to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

The 10-year U.S. note yield was at 0.67% after ending Friday's session above 0.9%. The 2-year note yield traded at 0.296%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The Fed slashed rates to near-zero, their lowest level since late 2015. The central bank also announced a quantitative easing program of at least $700 billion.

"The Fed has acted now to try to get ahead of what likely will be terrible news on the spread of the virus, both inside and outside the U.S., over the next couple of weeks," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note. "The lesson of Hubei and Korea is that lockdowns and social distancing measures take two or three weeks to bring about a clear downshift in case trajectory, with deaths then following."

Sunday's announcements come less than two weeks after the central bank cut rates by 50 basis point to a range of 1% to 1.25%.