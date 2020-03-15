Trump considering 'full pardon' of former national security advisor Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he's strongly considering a full pardon for Michael Flynn, after the Justice Department ordered a review of the criminal case against Trump's first national security advisor.



"I am strongly considering a full pardon," Trump said in a Twitter post.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador prior to Trump's inauguration as president.

He was originally charged by special counsel Robert Mueller, who was tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and any links between Trump campaign members and Russian officials.



Flynn is in the process of trying to withdraw his guilty please, claiming that he's the victim of misconduct by prosecutors.



Attorney General William Bar has ordered a review of Flynn's case by an outside prosecutor, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen.



Flynn's sentencing is on hold as a judge reviews his claims.



