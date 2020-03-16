5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set to plunge at Monday's open

U.S. stock futures were "limit down" 5% on Monday morning despite the Federal Reserve's announcement Sunday of a massive monetary stimulus campaign and an interest rate cut to zero.The Fed's moves, ahead this week's regularly scheduled policy meeting, were aimed at supporting the economy as the coronavirus crisis deepens in the U.S. and around the world. The exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500, which has no mechanism to curb downside, was off more than 9%. When the regular session begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wall Street, the 7% down level on the S&P 500 would trigger the first of three "circuit breakers," pausing trading for 15 minutes.

Friday's snapback rally of over 9% from Thursday's plunge, which was the worst session since the "Black Monday" market crash in 1987, seems like a distant memory. Monday's expected decline would push the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average further into a bear market, which is defined by a drop of at least 20% from recent highs. They hit record highs just last month.

2. Fed cuts rates and launches QE

The Fed on Sunday cut rates by 1% in an emergency move down to 2008 financial-crisis levels of 0% to 0.25%. Rates during and after the crisis stayed near zero for seven years before the first hike in 2015. In another action from the financial-crisis playbook, the Fed launched a massive $700 billion quantitative easing program. President Donald Trump said Sunday he was "very happy" with the announcement, adding, "I think that people in the markets should be very thrilled." The Fed's announcement came after it issued another emergency rate cut earlier this month. On Capitol Hill, the GOP-controlled Senate has yet to schedule a vote on the nation's second emergency coronavirus bill, which passed the Democratic-controlled House last week.

3. CDC steps up coronavirus recommendations

With U.S. coronavirus cases spiking to more than 3,770 with 69 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people across America to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more attendees for the next eight weeks. The guidance doesn't apply to schools, universities or businesses. However, many public schools and colleges are closed, shifting learning online. Many companies are on work-for-home polices. New York City and Los Angeles closed bars and limited restaurants to takeout and delivery. The governors of Ohio and Illinois have also closed restaurants and bars to everything but delivery and takeout. The bar closures come before Tuesday's St. Patrick's Day, traditionally one of their busiest days of the year.

4. Many European countries on lockdown

5. Biden and Sanders debate one on one

