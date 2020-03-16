The Alphabet coronavirus screening website that Trump talked about last week is not currently taking appointments

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., attends a news conference in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Alphabet's Verily coronavirus site screening website for Silicon Valley residents went live on Sunday evening. By Monday morning it appeared to be overloaded and cannot currently offer appointments for screenings, according to the website.

President Trump announced the site on Friday, which was reportedly before Alphabet was ready to go public with the launch, and got some details about the site wrong.

The site, built by Google sister-company Verily, is supposed to offer people who live in San Mateo or Santa Clara counties and think they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms a way to schedule a test. Verily built the "Project Baseline" site in tandem with the California governor's office and other local, state and federal officials.