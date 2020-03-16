Australia stocks fall more than 5% as Asia stocks edge up; Fed cuts rates to zero

Stocks in Australia fell sharply in Monday morning trade as the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate to zero and launched a massive quantitative easing program in an emergency move on Sunday.

The S&P/ASX 200 was down 5% in morning trade as the sectors declined, with the heavily weighted financial subindex dropping about 5% as shares of the country's major banks saw steep declines.

Over in Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.56% in early trade while the Topix index added 0.74%. South Korea's Kospi also edged 0.94% higher.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.39% lower.

Investors are watching for market reaction to the Fed's latest actions. The new fed funds rate, used as a benchmark both for short-term lending for financial institutions and as a peg to many consumer rates, will now be targeted at 0%-0.25% down from a target range of 1% to 1.25%.

Following the Fed decision, U.S. stock futures fell sharply. Stock market futures hit "limit down" levels of 5% lower, a move made by the CME futures exchange to reduce panic in markets. No prices can trade below that threshold, only at higher prices than that down 5% limit.

The Japanese yen, often viewed as a safe-haven currency in times of economic uncertainty, traded at 106.5 per dollar from lows around 108 seen late last week.

That comes as officials around the world raced to implement measures to combat the economic impact of the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak. For its part, the Fed said "the coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States."