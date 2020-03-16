Coronavirus cancellations: How to get your money back

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: External view of a closed theater after New York cancelled all gatherings over 500 people due to COVID-19 on March 13, 2020 in New York City, NY. VIEW press

Coronavirus cancellations are piling up. Broadway has turned off its lights until at least April 12 , Disney is temporarily closing its theme parks, sport leagues have put their seasons on hold and concerts have been nixed in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Weddings are also being pushed back and bar or bat mitzvah plans are being disrupted. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more attendees for the next eight weeks. So how do you get your money back if your plans have been canceled? While some policies are straightforward, others may be less clear. The first thing you should do is just wait and see, especially since it is hard to get through to companies right now, said Ted Rossman, industry analyst for CreditCards.com. "Give it a week or two," he said. "There is a good chance you will see an automatic refund processed onto your card." That may be true for large public events, like Broadway shows, but may not apply to smaller ones.

Weddings and other personal celebrations

Don't count on an automatic refund for your wedding or other event. Instead, reach out to your venue and vendors to talk about your next steps. Jeffra Trumpower, senior creative director at WeddingWire, recommends postponing your wedding celebration instead of outright canceling. "Couples can work with their vendors to find a common date in the future, which could potentially help save costs for both the couple and the vendors," she said.

Also be sure to read through your contract to understand what your options are in regards to full or partial refunds. Consult a lawyer, if necessary, Trumpower advised. If you have insurance, go over your plan and speak with your agent to figure out if you are covered. It most cases, it won't be, she said. However, don't panic. Many businesses are being generous with their cancellation policies now, said CreditCard.com's Rossman. Plus, he suspects the CDC's guidelines will make it easier to get your money back. "The venue won't want to break the rule and potentially expose guests and staff to the virus," he said.

Public events

When it comes to sporting events, whether or not you get a refund may depend on whether the game is rescheduled or not. The National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Soccer have all suspended their season. In a letter to fans, NBA Adam Silver wrote, "Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, teams will work with fans on a credit for a future game or a refund."

What to do