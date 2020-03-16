The 'kindness postcard' and other heartwarming gestures sparked by coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic leaves people all over the world in self-isolation, one woman has created a simple way for neighbors to help each other.

Becky Wass, from the county of Cornwall in the U.K., created a postcard stating "Hello! If you are self-isolating, I can help," with space for people to fill out their contact details and whether they would like help with shopping, posting mail or simply a phone call.

Wass's husband Jonny Green posted an image of the card on Twitter on Friday, urging people to wash their hands and print it out. The card quickly went viral on social media with the hashtag #viralkindness.

Wass wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday: "I've been feeling pretty helpless watching the news. Maybe you have too? I wanted to do something about it, so I've made a postcard that I'll be posting to my older neighbours as this progresses (after washing my hands!)."

"If just one person feels less lonely or isolated when faced with this pandemic, then I'll feel better about it (I hope!) Coronavirus is scary. Let's make kindness go viral. Feel free to share/print/use."

People on neighborhood website Nextdoor were also posting offers of help to buy goods or run errands. Nextdoor's community team has run sponsored posts encouraging people to "Get involved and help your neighbors," with a link to its blog suggesting people help with childcare, create support groups and posting on the site if they need help.

In another example of community spirit, videos were shared over social media this weekend of Italian citizens singing and dancing during a nationwide lockdown. The videos, from various cities and towns, show people singing from balconies and windows in an attempt to boost morale.