Coronavirus concerns: Trump press secretary Grisham working from home after contact with Brazil delegation at Mar-a-Lago

Stephanie Grisham, communications director for first lady Melania Trump and a longtime aide to President Donald Trump, walks along the Colonnade after it was announced she will succeed Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary at the White House in Washington, June 25, 2019.

Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, is working from home after recent exposure to Brazilian officials at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort who later tested positive for the coronavirus, she said Monday.

"Yes I'm working from home and yes I feel good," Grisham wrote in a text message to CNBC.

"With my close proximity to the President, it's better to be safe than sorry," she added.

Grisham, who is also the White House communications director, had contact with members of a Brazilian delegation that visited Trump's club in Florida two weekends ago.

Two of the members of that delegation have since tested positive for coronavirus.

One of those people was Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro tested negative for the virus, according to his son and his Facebook page.

Trump, who dined with Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago and who posed for a photo with Wajngarten, also tested negative for coronavirus, according to the White House physician.

Mar-a-Lago was largely closed Monday for a "thorough deep cleaning," a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

In addition to the two Brazilians, an unidentified Trump donor who attended a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on March 8 also has tested positive for coronavirus.

An email sent to Mar-a-Lago members said "a thorough deep cleaning of the main house, guest rooms, and dining area" was being done, but noted that "the beach club will remain open."

The note also said that sanitation of "all other areas will follow in the days to come."