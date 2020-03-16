White House cancels annual Easter Egg Roll due to coronavirus

President Donald J. Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump by his side, speaks the White House Easter Egg Roll held on the South Lawn at the White House on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Even the Easter Bunny has to socially distance himself now.

The White House on Monday cancelled its upcoming annual Easter Egg Roll because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Easter Egg Roll, which is normally held on the South Lawn of the White House had been scheduled for April 13. Tens of thousands of kids and adults attend the event, which was due to mark its 142nd year next month.

First Lady Melania Trump broke the bad news about the event three days after her husband, President Donald Trump, declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. That declaration has accelerated a wave of cancellations of events and restrictions on businesses in light of the outbreak.

"The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now," said Melania Trump

"I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term," the first lady said.

"During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone."