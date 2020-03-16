Coronavirus live updates: Death toll in Italy jumps, CDC recommends canceling events with 50 or more

An operator of Amiat (Multiservice Environmental Hygiene Company Turin) wears a respiratory mask prior to sanitizing streets in Via po, Turin in Italy. Nicolò Campo | LightRocket | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: At least 153,648, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Global deaths: At least 5,746, according to the latest figures from the WHO All times below are in Beijing time.

7:40 am: CDC recommends cancellation of events with 50 or more people

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it is urging organizers to cancel or postpone in-person events with 50 people or more in attendance throughout the United States. "Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing," the CDC said in a statement. "When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual." There are at least 3,244 confirmed cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. — Dawn Kopecki

7:20 am: Death toll in Italy jumps by more than 360

The number of deaths in Italy jumped by more than 360 from a day earlier, with the country's health ministry saying a total of 1,809 people have died as of 6 p.m. local time on March 15. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 24,747 and, among them, 2,335 people have recovered. Outside China, Italy remains the worst affected country after seeing a massive spike of infection cases in recent weeks and is in complete lockdown at the moment. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:12 am: LVMH to use perfume and cosmetics factories to produce free hand sanitizer for France

French luxury conglomerate LVMH said factories that produce perfume and makeup for brands like Christian Dior and Givenchy will be making hand sanitizer starting Monday. LVMH will deliver the free disinfectant to French authorities and the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, the largest hospital system in Europe. "Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus," the company said in a statement, adding it will honor the commitment "for as long as necessary." — Emma Newburger

All times below are in Eastern time.

6:50 pm: Trump administration says 'all options on the table' including suspension of domestic air travel

The Trump administration is leaving "all options" on the table for further travel restrictions, including an outright suspension of domestic air travel, a senior official said Sunday. Such a drastic measure hasn't been instated since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, and it would raise questions about U.S. airlines' chances for survival without government support. "We continue to look at all options and all options remain on the table," said Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in a press briefing when asked about the possibility. —Leslie Josephs

6:20 pm: California Gov. Newsom shuts down bars, nightclubs, brewpubs to slow the outbreak

California Governor Newsom on Sunday directed all "non-essential" businesses such as "bars, nightclubs, wineries and brewpubs and the like" be closed in the state. "We believe this is a non-essential function … And we believe this is appropriate under the circumstances."Newsom stopped short of asking all restaurants in the state to close down as Ohio and Illinois have done."We have more concerns and considerations ... We don't believe ultimately we need to shut them down," Newsom said.

Newsom called for restaurants to socially distance patrons within these establishments. "We're directing we reduce current occupancy by half and require social distancing," he said. Newsom also called for the home isolation of all seniors in California as well as those with chronic health conditions. — Riya Bhattacharjee

6:14 pm: Trump says 'relax,' urges against hoarding as cases soar and Fed cuts rates to zero