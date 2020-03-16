Skip Navigation
Biden leads Sanders in Ohio and Arizona as he looks to extend his primary edge: NBC/Marist polls

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders in polls of Ohio and Arizona's Democratic presidential primary, according to NBC News/Marist polls. 
  • Florida and Illinois also hold nominating contests Tuesday as Biden tries to build an insurmountable delegate lead over his rival.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Matthew Hatcher | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders in two of Tuesday's four primaries as he looks to build a delegate lead his rival cannot overcome, according to NBC News/Marist polls released Monday. 

In Ohio, Biden garners 58% of support among likely Democratic primary voters, compared to 35% for Sanders. 

The former vice president has a smaller but still significant lead over the Vermont senator in Arizona. He gets 53% of support among likely voters in Tuesday's contest, while Sanders comes in at 36%. 

Ohio awards 136 pledged delegates, the second most of the states voting Tuesday. Arizona allocates 67. 

Florida and Illinois, two of the largest states in the country, will also hold primaries.

