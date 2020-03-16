As markets crash, Wall Street says buy Clorox, Costo and Domino's

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
The market sell-off is causing fear and anxiety for many investors but Wall Street analysts say that there are plenty of buying opportunities. Many stocks received upgrades from analysts on Monday, including Verizon, CrowdStrike, Domino's, Altria, eBay, Costco, and more.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Morgan Stanley upgraded the tobacco maker and said it "offers EPS growth stability against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty."
"We are upgrading MO to OW as we see an attractive 2:1 bull:bear skew and 22% upside to our $49 PT. Lower oil prices and slowing e-cig sales support improved cigarette volumes. MO's solid balance sheet, ABI stake, and 8.4% dividend yield limit downside."
Goldman Sachs said in its downgrade that the airline had "less upside" due to the coronavirus crisis.
"As such, we are incorporating unit revenue trends similar to the period from Sep Q 2001 through June Q 2002 into our 2020 forecasts across our US airline coverage universe. We are also materially lowering our price targets. As a result of the aforementioned forecast and price target revisions, we are downgrading American to Neutral from Buy as our price target implies less upside than our Buy-rated stocks."