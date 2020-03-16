Ohio governor pushes to extend primary voting from Tuesday until June 2

Republican Gubernatorial-elect Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio gubernatorial race at the Ohio Republican Party's election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday that he will push to extend the state's primary elections scheduled for Tuesday to June 2, following guidance from public health officials who have cautioned against holding large public events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DeWine said that he lacked the legal authority to suspend the election, and so a lawsuit will be filed by citizens in Franklin County over the matter. He said it was his recommendation that in-person voting be canceled for Tuesday and held on June 2, with absentee votes accepted until then.

"I think when we look back on this, we are going to be glad we did this. The rights of voters are preserved," DeWine said.

Ohio is one of four states scheduled to host primaries on Tuesday, alongside Arizona, Illinois and Florida. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that events with 50 or more people taking place in the next two months should be rescheduled.

"It is clear that tomorrow's in-person voting does not conform, and cannot conform, with these CDC guidelines," DeWine said. "We cannot conduct this election tomorrow — the in-person voting, for 13 hours tomorrow, and conform to these guidelines."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.