UK Prime Minister tells Brits to stop all non-essential contact

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country on Monday to avoid all non-essential contact, after coming under fire for not doing more to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

"Now is the time for everyone to stop non essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel," Johnson said at a press conference. "You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

He added that people should start working from home "where they possibly can."

The comments come after swathes of Europe and the U.S. have already shut down much of public life to prevent the virus spreading further. Johnson and his government had been criticized in the U.K. for not taking more drastic measures earlier.

