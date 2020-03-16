What to watch today: Wall Street to plunge even after huge weekend Fed moves

Walt Disney (DIS) will make "Frozen 2" available on its streaming platform Disney+ 3 months ahead of schedule, saying it was hoping to provide families "with some fun and joy during this challenging period."

Teladoc Health (TDOC) said it saw a 50 percent surge in virtual doctor visits over the past week, with as many as 15,000 requested visits per day.

Starbucks (SBUX) is pulling back on seating availability, to try to prevent crowds from gathering. It will keep mobile order, pay, and drive through options open for now.