[The stream is slated to start at 3:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Members of the task force created to address the deadly coronavirus outbreak are expected to hold a press briefing Monday at the White House as authorities take drastic measures to slow the spread of the disease.

The outbreak has been expanding rapidly in the United States. Several states including New York, California and Washington have declared states of emergency and multiple politicians have announced self-quarantines. Markets are plunging in response to the coronavirus and its deepening effects on the global economy.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic last Wednesday, saying it expects "to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher."

President Donald Trump, whose administration has been sending mixed signals on the severity of the outbreak, declared a national emergency on Friday, a move that will free up financial resources to assist Americans affected by the outbreak.

Task force members include Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci and Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli, among others.

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to dozens of countries globally, with more than 179,000 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 7,057 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There are at least 4,138 cases in the United States and at least 71 deaths, according to the latest tallies from John Hopkins University.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.