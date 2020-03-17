Airbus to temporarily halt production in France and Spain

Airbus announced it would stop production and assembly activities at its plants in France and Spain for the next four days, as governments there implement new measures to restrict movements and fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"This will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing, while improving the efficiency of operations under the new working conditions," Airbus said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Monday that Airbus had drawn up contingency plans to slow or stop production if France was placed under a drastic lockdown due to coronavirus.