Biden aims to tighten his grip on the Democratic nomination as three states hold primaries in the shadow of coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) speaks about the Coronavirus and the response to it at the Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, DE.

Three states forged ahead with consequential Democratic presidential primaries Tuesday as the coronavirus grinded regular American life to a halt and one of their counterparts shut down voting.

Arizona, Florida, and Illinois are holding nominating contests — with some modifications to reduce the risks from the pandemic. On Monday night, Ohio officials said the state would not open polls Tuesday due to "unacceptable risk," after a judge denied a push to delay its primary until June.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who have stopped in-person campaigning, are vying for a trove of delegates in their race to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Biden pulled ahead of the Vermont senator with strong showings in two rounds of primaries on March 3 and 10, helped along by a handful of his ex-rivals dropping out and endorsing him. He has led Sanders by big margins in recent polls of the states voting Tuesday, meaning he could build a near insurmountable delegate edge once they cast their ballots.

If Biden wins the elections, particularly by wide margins, "it's effectively the end of the primary process for the Democrats," said Herb Asher, a professor emeritus of political science at the Ohio State University.

"I don't know if Bernie Sanders will see it that way," he added.

By the time Tuesday's contests dole out their spoils, states will have allocated more than half of pledged delegates in the Democratic race. Heading into the day, Biden leads Sanders by 871 to 719 delegates, according to NBC News. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to clinch the nomination.

The three states voting Tuesday will award 441 pledged delegates combined. They break down: