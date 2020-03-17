Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from hospital after coronavirus treatment

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from an Australian hospital after being treated for the new coronavirus.

The couple have left hospital and are in self-quarantine, their son Chet Hanks said in a video message on his Instagram account.

Hanks and his wife were in Australia for pre-production work on an Elvis Presley biopic. But Hanks announced last Thursday on Instagram that he and his wife had come down with the virus.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," he said in a post.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he said.

The couple were released from the Gold Coast University Hospital and are now quarantining themselves in their rented Queensland home, media reports say. Australia has 377 confirmed cases of the virus and has recorded 3 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

They're not the only A-listers to have contracted the virus. British actor Idris Elba announced Monday that he also has the virus. He said he had no symptoms but had been in contact with someone that had tested positive for the virus. He then self-quarantined before being tested.

The U.K. revised its guidance to the public for the coronavirus Monday, advising against all non-essential contact and telling the public to avoid pubs, restaurants and theaters.